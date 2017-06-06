- As seen on this week's WWE RAW, The Titus Brand suffered another loss as Titus O'Neil lost to Kalisto as Akira Tozawa watched backstage on a monitor. Tozawa was watching because of a pre-RAW segment that saw Titus interrupt a conversation between Tozawa and Apollo Crews. Above is video of that segment.

- As noted, Samoa Joe attacked Paul Heyman on RAW to send a message to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar going into their match at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Lesnar has now been confirmed for a face off with Joe at next week's RAW from Lafayette, LA at the Cajundome. Heyman talked to Lesnar on the phone in a backstage RAW segment and told him he wants to do more than just have Lesnar show up next week, he wants to unleash The Beast.

- While The Hardys did not appear on this week's RAW, Matt Hardy took to Twitter and tweeted the following to new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. RAW saw the champions defeat Heath Slater and Rhyno in a non-title match.

Saw & heard you on #RAW, Sheamus & Cesaro..



You two DELUSIONAL DORKS enjoy your short stints carrying OUR titles.



We're taking them back. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 6, 2017

