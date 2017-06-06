- As seen on this week's WWE RAW, The Titus Brand suffered another loss as Titus O'Neil lost to Kalisto as Akira Tozawa watched backstage on a monitor. Tozawa was watching because of a pre-RAW segment that saw Titus interrupt a conversation between Tozawa and Apollo Crews. Above is video of that segment.
- While The Hardys did not appear on this week's RAW, Matt Hardy took to Twitter and tweeted the following to new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. RAW saw the champions defeat Heath Slater and Rhyno in a non-title match.
Saw & heard you on #RAW, Sheamus & Cesaro..— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 6, 2017
You two DELUSIONAL DORKS enjoy your short stints carrying OUR titles.
We're taking them back.
