- In the RAW Fallout video above, TJP responded to Neville attacking him on RAW and facing Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship on 205 Live tonight. The WWE Cruiserweight Classic winner kept his promo brief.

"You know what they say? Ask and you shall receive," TJP said, before walking off.

- Just a reminder that AJ Styles will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 610 North Clinton Ave. in Rochester, N.Y. this morning from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. ahead of tonight's SmackDown live at the Blue Cross Arena.

- The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling, which had their first official graduate this past Saturday with Air Wolf, announced that their next training seminar will feature former WWE Superstar Nick "Eugene" Dinsmore on July 2nd, 2017. The Academy, which opened last December and is operated by former WWE & TNA stars Ken Anderson and Shawn Daivari, will be holding two seminars and will be open to anyone looking to gain experience in the pro-wrestling business. All are welcome from those with no wrestling experience, to established wrestlers wishing to expand their knowledge and take their game to the next level.

The first seminar will be held from 3:00pm to 5:00pm for those who had from 0 to 20 professional wrestling matches. From 5:30pm to 7:30pm will be the second seminar for those who have had 20+ pro-wrestling matches. Participation in the seminar of your experience level is $50. You can attend both seminars for $75. You can register at: theacademyprowrestling.com/nick.

You can check out more details below:

Our next training seminar at @theacademyprowrestling will feature former WWE, WCW, OVW, ROH & TNA Impact Wrestling standout Superstar Nick "Eugene" Dinsmore on July 2nd, 2017. Seminars are open to everyone including those with zero wrestling experience as well as currently active wrestlers. LIMITED SPOTS ARE AVAILABLE.

Dinsmore brings 21 impressive years of professional wrestling experience to the table and has learned from some of the all-time greats including Dean Malenko, "Nightmare" Danny Davis and Rip Rogers to name a few. Nick's overall talent combines athleticism, intelligence, creativity and a ton of charisma. While he happens to arguably be one of the most proficient technical wrestlers in the world, he took a calculated risk and instead chose to embrace a character for the WWE named "Eugene," which would heavily showcase the latter two characteristics while hiding the former two. His spot on portrayal of a special needs WWE Superstar with limited in-ring ability would prove to be a successful and memorable decision, as he became one of the most beloved characters in the WWE. His encyclopedic knowledge of the history of every aspect of professional wrestling allowed him to identify what worked, what didn't, what to showcase, when to showcase it and what to leave on "the cutting room floor," to tell a brilliant story in the ring. He truly "gets it" in every sense of the term, and trainees attending this seminar will very fortunately walk away with an enormous amount of information on how to be a better performer. Dinsmore's talent and unbelievable knowledge in the ring and outside of it have also earned him positions as both a coach and as an agent in WWE's former & current developmental territories; OVW & the WWE Performance Center/NXT. Dinsmore has also held positions with TNA Impact Wrestling training and developing their new wrestling talent as a coach/trainer as well as working as a producer; helping both the production & creative teams backstage. For more information or to register for the seminar please visit: theacademyprowrestling.com/nick

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.