- Above is the latest Being the Elite featuring the Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll.
* David Finlay, Shota Umino and Tomoyuki Oka vs. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura and Tetsuhiro Yagi
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi and Satoshi Kojima vs. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Togi Makabe and Yuji Nagata
* Bushi, Evil and Sanada (c) vs. Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Juice Robinson, Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi (Gauntlet match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)
* Beretta and Rocky Romero (c) vs. The Young Bucks (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)
* War Machine (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship)
* Cody vs. Michael Elgin
* Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Kushida (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)
* Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (Lumberjack deathmatch for the NEVER Openweight Championship)
* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)
* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)
- To celebrate the upcoming Dominion event, NJPW has given free access to watch the past five Dominion shows.
