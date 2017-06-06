- Above is the latest Being the Elite featuring the Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll.

NJPW released the full card for the upcoming Dominion event (6/11). It will feature three Wrestle Kingdom 11 rematches: KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega. Here's the full card:

* David Finlay, Shota Umino and Tomoyuki Oka vs. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura and Tetsuhiro Yagi

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi and Satoshi Kojima vs. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Togi Makabe and Yuji Nagata

* Bushi, Evil and Sanada (c) vs. Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Juice Robinson, Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi (Gauntlet match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Beretta and Rocky Romero (c) vs. The Young Bucks (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* War Machine (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Cody vs. Michael Elgin

* Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Kushida (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (Lumberjack deathmatch for the NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

- To celebrate the upcoming Dominion event, NJPW has given free access to watch the past five Dominion shows.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.