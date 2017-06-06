Source: Miami Herald

Jason Jordan spoke with The Miami Herald on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"[Chuckle] The thought actually crossed my mind, when I was in FCW [WWE's developmental]. We threw out a lot of different character ideas, and for me, being there for so long, you have to throw a lot of things against the wall. That was something that definitely ran through my mind at some point."

Dusty Rhodes' influence:

"[Dusty] definitely helped me get me to the point where I am now. He's somebody who's always believed in me, and he's had a huge influence on my career. Also, he's the whole reason why Chad and I were put together. It was his idea, and we definitely owe Dusty Rhodes a huge thank you, because if it wasn't for him, there might not be an American Alpha."

SmackDown's Tag Division:

"I think the SmackDown tag division is really getting some steam going. I think there were some trades that switched things up, with the superstar shake-up [in April], and I think we're really getting some steam going. It's been a really competitive division, and hopefully there are more things to come as far as the tag division on SmackDown."

Jason Jordan also discussed how he got into WWE and his days before WWE. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.