- The Rock looks back at what went on in his life in May. This included his birthday, picking a "Slow Motion Challenge" winner, and promoting Baywatch. Currently, Baywatch has made $69 million worldwide at the Box Office.
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts tweeted out that he wants a match against Bray Wyatt. Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.
DEAR WRESTLING GOD'S PLEASE GIFT ME A MATCH VS. BRAY WYATT. PROMISE TO WORK REALLY HARD AND SURE IT WOULD BE EXTREMELY INTERESTING. #WWE— JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) June 5, 2017
