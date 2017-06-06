- The Rock looks back at what went on in his life in May. This included his birthday, picking a "Slow Motion Challenge" winner, and promoting Baywatch. Currently, Baywatch has made $69 million worldwide at the Box Office.

- Today, NXT Star, Drew McIntyre, turns 32 years old. Also today, ODB turns 39 years old. WWE sent well wishes to Drew via their Instagram:

Happy birthday wishes go out to @wwenxt Superstar @dmcintyrewwe!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on


Kane On If He Would Run For Office With The Rock, What Isn't Talked About In Wrestling, Notoriety
See Also
Kane On If He Would Run For Office With The Rock, What Isn't Talked About In Wrestling, Notoriety

- Jake "The Snake" Roberts tweeted out that he wants a match against Bray Wyatt. Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles