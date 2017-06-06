- The Rock looks back at what went on in his life in May. This included his birthday, picking a "Slow Motion Challenge" winner, and promoting Baywatch. Currently, Baywatch has made $69 million worldwide at the Box Office.

- Today, NXT Star, Drew McIntyre, turns 32 years old. Also today, ODB turns 39 years old. WWE sent well wishes to Drew via their Instagram:

Happy birthday wishes go out to @wwenxt Superstar @dmcintyrewwe! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

- Jake "The Snake" Roberts tweeted out that he wants a match against Bray Wyatt. Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

DEAR WRESTLING GOD'S PLEASE GIFT ME A MATCH VS. BRAY WYATT. PROMISE TO WORK REALLY HARD AND SURE IT WOULD BE EXTREMELY INTERESTING. #WWE — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) June 5, 2017

