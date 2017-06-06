Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens to square off in one-on-one action for first time tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Styles and Ziggler clash in rematch

* Naomi and Money in the Bank Ladder Match entrants collide in Six-Woman Tag Team battle

* The New Day to make SmackDown LIVE in-ring debut

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.