Thanks to Jesus Islaam for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Elmira, New York:
* Breezango defeated The Colons and American Alpha
* Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
* Sin Cara and Mojo Rawley defeated The Ascension
* Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Natalya
* AJ Styles and Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.