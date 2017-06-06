Thanks to Jesus Islaam for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Elmira, New York:

* Breezango defeated The Colons and American Alpha

* Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

* Sin Cara and Mojo Rawley defeated The Ascension

* Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Natalya

* AJ Styles and Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

