- Above is a promo for the unification match between GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron and Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley at the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 2nd from Orlando.

- Former Impact Tag Team Champion Gunner turns 35 years old today while former Knockouts Champion ODB turns 39.

- Below is new video of NFL free agent DeAngelo Williams meeting Josh Mathews at the Impact HQ in Nashville. Williams recently appeared on Impact and got into it with Davey Richards. Williams goes into Jeff Jarrett's office for a meeting, presumably to discuss his planned Slammiversary match with Impact Grand Champion Moose against Eli Drake and Chris Adonis.

