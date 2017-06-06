Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the fallout from Extreme Rules with Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe in the main event, drew 2.994 million viewers. This is up 15% from last week's 2.613 million viewers, which was a new low for 2017 and one of the worst numbers for the show in history.

This marks the sixth straight week that RAW has averaged below 3 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.113 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.110 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.758 million viewers, an 11% drop from the first hour.

RAW was #1 on cable for the night in viewership and #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers

May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers

May 15th Episode: 2.751 million viewer

May 22nd Episode: 2.615 million viewers

May 29th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

June 5th Episode: 2.994 million viewers

June 12th Episode:

