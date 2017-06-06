- Above is slow motion video from Samoa Joe's attack on Paul Heyman during last night's WWE RAW.
- As seen below, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Nikki Cross and Mark Andrews visited Lily Harrison while in the UK today. The eight-year old was injured in the recent Manchester, England terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert. PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Jim Smallman accompanied the NXT Superstars. Lily also got to Facetime with Sasha Banks.
@RealKingRegal & @jimsmallman One happy little girl, thank you! pic.twitter.com/5wAQdmKXea— Adam Harrison (@Adam_Harrison13) June 6, 2017
@MandrewsJunior @NikkiCrossWWE & @REALBobbyRoode sat in our lounge watching Raw...it was GLORIOUS! Lily is still in disbelief! The best day!— Adam Harrison (@Adam_Harrison13) June 6, 2017
.@WWENXT Superstars @REALBobbyRoode @NikkiCrossWWE & @MandrewsJunior paid a visit to Manchester attack victim, Lily. https://t.co/If3110QGOF— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2017
Oh yeah...Lily spoke to @SashaBanksWWE today too! ???????? pic.twitter.com/PufyvpCvFT— Adam Harrison (@Adam_Harrison13) June 6, 2017
