- Above is slow motion video from Samoa Joe's attack on Paul Heyman during last night's WWE RAW.

- WWE stock was down 0.68% today, closing at $20.45 per share. Today's high was $20.55 and the low was $20.26.

- As seen below, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Nikki Cross and Mark Andrews visited Lily Harrison while in the UK today. The eight-year old was injured in the recent Manchester, England terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert. PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Jim Smallman accompanied the NXT Superstars. Lily also got to Facetime with Sasha Banks.

@MandrewsJunior @NikkiCrossWWE & @REALBobbyRoode sat in our lounge watching Raw...it was GLORIOUS! Lily is still in disbelief! The best day! — Adam Harrison (@Adam_Harrison13) June 6, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.