- Several readers pointed out that Michael Cole said during commentary on last night's RAW that Roman Reigns "perhaps" sent The Undertaker into retirement at WrestleMania, which we mentioned on our podcast last night. While WWE isn't publicly closing the door on Taker's career, we reported last month that Taker was at the David H Koch Pavilion Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, which is one of the best in the country for orthopaedics, which would seem to indicate that Taker will be undergoing the hip surgery that he had been delaying until he retired.

- Matt and Reby Hardy noted on Twitter this morning that King Maxel's brother is set to debut very soon, as seen below. The couple revealed publicly this past December that they were expecting their second child this summer.

DaDa's coming home Mama & King Maxel.. It's time for your brother to debut! pic.twitter.com/LAWM7hfvjW — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 6, 2017

Well cue up the entrance music.

I am so done waiting on yo ass !!!!! https://t.co/LEYKHnj6Aa — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 6, 2017

