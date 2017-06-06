Source: ESPN

Raven spoke to ESPN on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I really wish I would've stayed. That's one of my regrets. I didn't stay because the idea he told me did nothing for me. I was gonna lose stock as a character, so I didn't but I wish I would've [stayed] because the way things worked out with [Vince] Russo coming in six months later and Russo being a huge fan of mine, I probably would've been in the world title mix. I know I would've got way, way more money on my contract on my next deal because it was a year from being up, so I would've probably doubled what I was already making. So it really was a stupid idea of me to go, but I wasn't having fun. It's still a huge regret."

Turning down offers from WWE:

"No, I wouldn't take it. Here's the problem-- creative you're just a cog. The problem is you create great ideas and then you don't get to see them come to fruition. That's so taxing to me emotionally because you get so involved in the characters. So that would suck. As far as being a backstage agent, I don't have any interest in that because I'm not using my creativity in any really strong way. You're just an agent, so that wouldn't interest me. It's a whole different world now. The old days I would've definitely been a booker somewhere, but now it's a 24-hour, 7-day a week job. I have no interest in being on the road that much because after 30 years of being on the road I'm happy at home."

Johnny Polo gimmick with WWE:

"WWE made me Johnny Polo, which I never wanted to be. I never felt like I fit the character just because the way my vocal patterns are -- sounds nothing like an upper Greenwich, Connecticut-type person. It sounds like a Philadelphia, south Philly kind of guy. It's funny, Vince McMahon said to me when he let me go he goes, 'you really aren't Johnny Polo. It's kind of a disconnect because you dress one way and when you leave the office, you dress a completely different way. You talk differently. You're really not Johnny Polo.' And I'm like, 'I know, I never thought I was."

Raven also discussed more about his story with Sandman in ECW and Paul Heyman. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.