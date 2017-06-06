- Above is slow motion video from The Miz's WWE Intercontinental Title Comeback Tour Kickoff celebration on last night's RAW.

Soak in the moment, @SamoaJoe. It's your moment in the spotlight. You've wanted this notoriety. Now you have it! https://t.co/kOaykFEImM — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 6, 2017

- WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following today and noted that his thumb is broken but he will not miss ring time. He tweeted:

Sad to report that #TheThumbOfAmerica is broken but fear not! I am in fact the toughest man alive and will not be missing any ring time. pic.twitter.com/y0BIWWN3Vj — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) June 6, 2017

