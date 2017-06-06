Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a promo for Money In the Bank.

- We're live from Rochester, NY with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton. We see the women's division in the ring as SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon makes his way out. There's also a podium in the ring.

Shane introduces the Superstars in the ring - Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. James Ellsworth is also there. Shane calls for a drum roll and unveils the white Money In the Bank briefcase that these Superstars will be competing for in the first-ever women's MITB Ladder Match. Shane talks about the match but Ellsworth interrupts him. Ellsworth runs him down and says we already know what will happen at MITB. He hands the mic to Carmella and she talks about how she's going to win but Charlotte shuts her up. Charlotte goes on but Natalya cuts her off. Becky knocks Natalya and accuses her of ripping Bret Hart off. Becky says she will go on to be the first Ms. Money In the Bank. Tamina interrupts and says all they do is talk but she's going to shut them all up in St. Louis. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.

Naomi takes the mic but the music interrupts and out comes Lana for her debut. Shane says this isn't working for him right now. Lana says Naomi can't compete in this match but she can. Natalya laughs but a "yes!" chant breaks out. Naomi is also cracking up at the idea of Lana wrestling. Naomi wants to know who Lana has ever defeated. Lana says she can beat Naomi. They start arguing. Shane says with all due respect, a title match is something she needs to earn. Lana pitches a quick fit and leaves the ring. Some fans boo the decision. Lana storms to the back as a "we want Lana" chant starts. Shane calls for a referee as it's time for a six-woman match. We go to commercial.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka

Back from the break and Charlotte starts the match with Natalya. Back and forth between the two. Charlotte has words with Carmella. Becky tags in for a bit of double teaming. Becky with a takedown as Natalya tags in Carmella. Fans chant for Becky as they go at it. Becky with several pin attempts in a row. Becky rolls Carmella around the ring several times now. Becky drops Carmella again for a 2 count.

Carmella ends up sending Becky to the floor with a kick. Natalya clotheslines Becky on the floor with a cheap shot. Back to commercial.

