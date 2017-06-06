- Above is a preview for this week's WWE NXT with Killian Dain vs. No Way Jose and Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan.
- Lana made her SmackDown debut on tonight's show from Rochester, NY. She interrupted a segment with Shane McMahon, SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and the rest of the women's division to ask for a spot in the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match later this month but Shane did not grant her the request. Lana later interfered in a six-person match and attacked Naomi, allowing Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defeat Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and the champ. Below are a few shots from the debut:
