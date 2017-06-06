Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of '205 Live' on The WWE Network. Thanks for joining us. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. The page will be updated with results, tweets and video highlights of the show. Full coverage will begin immediately following Smackdown Live at 10pm eastern.

'205 LIVE' ON THE WWE Network

Airing live from The Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York

The show opens with a video package chronicling the Neville-TJP partnership, which led to TJP asking Neville to hold up his end of their bargain. Neville promised TJP a shot at his title, if he aided him in his feud with Austin Aries. This led to Neville attacking TJP on Raw Monday and then granting him his title opportunity in tonight's main event.

Noam Dar makes his way to the ring without Alicia Fox. Dar says that Alicia is at home nursing a neck injury from Extreme Rules. Noam takes the mic and addresses Cedric Alexander's comments about Alicia last week. How he called her a black widow and made fun of Dar and Fox's relationship. Dar gives a revised history of Cedric and Alicia's relationship. Noam then says that everyone is jealous of him and his relationship. Dar has a message from Alicia for Alexander and it's that he should just move on....... Cedric Alexander's music hits and he makes his way to the ring for the show's opening match.

Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar

The pace picks up quickly here. Cedric takes to the air and knocks Dar down with a dropkick. Both men end up battling to the outside and Alexander hits a pretty looking springboard moonsault. When the action gets back in the ring. Noam Dar assumes control when he counters Cedric, and Alexander ends up landing face first on the mat. Noam starts hitting Cedric with some stiff strikes and then proceeds to go work on his left arm.

Cedric starts fighting back and lands some hard strikes of his own. He lands a stiff elbow and then grounds Dar. Alexander then takes to the sky with a flying clothesline. Dar fights back with some soccer style kicks. After both men attempt a variation of pinfall attempts, Cedric gets caught with a big kick by Dar. Noam then tries to set up Cedric for the finish but gets rolled up in an inside cradle for a near fall. Moments later, Dar connects with a big kick on Cedric and just when it appears that Noam is on the verge of victory. Alexander recovers and hits his Lumbar check on Dar and secures the victory.

Cedric Alexander defeats Noam Dar by pinfall

THIS is a 1??2??3?? for @CedricAlexander as he nails @NoamDar with the #LumbarCheck out of NOWHERE to get the victory on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/J7EwKpiZRf — 205Live (@WWE205Live) June 7, 2017

Cedric Alexander confronts a fallen Noam Dar after the match. He tells him that he's moving on and that if Noam's smart, he will too.

An in-depth video airs following this match of TJP's history in the cruiserweight division. How he won The CWC, became champion and then his transition to his transformation.

TJP is interviewed backstage by Dasha. He says that tonight is only about one thing and that's him. TJP says that this entire division and show was put together to showcase his talent. TJP warns Neville about having a problem with him.

"Tonight is only about one thing: ME getting the opportunity that I DESERVE!" - @MegaTJP #205Live pic.twitter.com/M5mTsq5Wix — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2017

Mustafa Ali vs. Louie Valle

The pace of the match starts off slow with Valle working over Ali with a wristlock. Ali recovers quickly and shows off his great athleticism. Valle looks like a cross between Johnny Rodz and Taz when he was the Tazmanian devil. He actually gets in some more offense here and knocks Ali down with some stiff shots. Mustafa starts to return some strikes of his own. He builds up momentum and heads to the top rope to hit his finisher. Just when Ali gets to the top rope, Drew Gulak's bullhorn plays over the sound system. Gulak makes his way out with his "No Fly Zone" and megaphone. He demands that Ali get off the top rope. Valle tries to roll up Ali for a victory but Ali counters with a roll up of his own and pins Valle.

Mustafa Ali defeats Louie Valle by pinfall

Drew Gulak congratulates Mustafa Ali for winning the match on the ground rather than through the air. He pledges to Ali to change his style and asks Mustafa to join him in his campaign. When Gulak gets to ringside, Ali leaps onto him while he is in mid-sentence. Ali then grabs Gulak's sign and destroys it.

"SAFE AND SOUND! FEET ON THE GROUND!" @DrewGulak is STUNNED as @MustafaAliWWE still managed to pick up the victory on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/ZmBRdT0r8i — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2017

A nice video package on Rich Swann airs. The kind of video that aired during the CWC tournament. In it, Swann goes over background growing up and his relationship with his mother. The video also shows Swann's highlights in the division thus far. Like winning The Cruiserweight title.

Swann is now shown backstage talking to Akira Tozawa. When who should show up but Titus O'Neill. Titus asks if he can speak to "Towaza" for a minute. As Swann leaves, Titus tells him to go put a dress shirt on. O'Neill then makes his pitch to Akira and why he should join The Titus Brand. Titus claims that Apollo Crews wants Akira to join the brand. Titus then compliments Akira on his charisma and does Tozawa's chant. He says that ah ah ah could translate to cha cha cha ching. Titus sells Akira of adding some extra yen in his pocket. Titus tells Tozawa to call Apollo and get his advice.

