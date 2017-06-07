- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Tamina Snuka pin SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi in the six-person match, thanks to interference from Lana. Tamina talks to Dasha Fuentes in this Fallout video and says she's been preparing for the shot at Money In the Bank for a long time. Tamina brags on pinning the champion and says she's been ready for all this, and is ready to climb the ladder and grab the briefcase.

- The next "Table For 3" on the WWE Network will air on Monday, June 19th after RAW goes off the air with Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres and Maryse.

- Baron Corbin tweeted the following on fan reaction to his attack on Shinsuke Nakamura after this week's SmackDown main event, which saw Nakamura defeat WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title match.

To all the people complaining and crying about tonight. I just want to say HAHAHAHAHAHA#EOD — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 7, 2017

