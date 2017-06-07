- As noted, Lana arrived on WWE SmackDown this week and was granted a shot at SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Above is video of Lana talking to Renee Young and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon on Talking Smack.

Lana says SmackDown is the land of opportunity and she's going to prove all the doubters wrong. Lana says people have always told her that she would never be anything but look where she's at now. Lana is confident she will prove all her doubters wrong. Lana declares that she's the most ravishing WWE Superstar of all time and she's going to make history at Money In the Bank. She goes on to say she's happy that SmackDown be more ravishing now.

- WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel turns 67 years old today while Hall of Famer Mick Foley turns 52, WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee turns 25 and WWE Legend "Superstar" Billy Graham turns 74.

- As seen below, Titus O'Neil appeared on this week's WWE 205 Live and tried to recruit Akira Tozawa to The Titus Brand. Titus says he was talking with Tozawa's best friend Apollo Crews and Crews suggested Tozawa be the one to help take the brand to the next level. Titus tells Tozawa to go home, talk the offer with Crews and then give him a call.

