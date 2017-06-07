- Above is video of AJ Styles talking to Renee Young and SmackDown Commissioner on Talking Smack last night. Regarding when he might cash in the Money In the Bank briefcase if he were to win the ladder match later this month, AJ says he might want to cash in right away but that will depend on how he's feeling. Styles says winners find a way to win and his job will be to cash in at the right time.

- The following matches have been announced for Thursday's WWE live event from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico:

* Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

* AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* Breezango vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi & Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

* Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper

* Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

* American Alpha, Mojo Rawley & Sin Cara vs. The Ascension & The Colons

- It looks like Mojo Rawley may be done tweeting the SmackDown Commissioner after he was finally granted a TV match last night, his first in more than a month. For those who missed it, Mojo had a chance to earn a Money In the Bank spot but he lost to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match. The winner of the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal tweeted the following after the loss:

I worked hard and asked for an opportunity. I came up short. But that's life. Sometimes a loss is the best thing for you. I'll be back. @WWE — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 7, 2017

