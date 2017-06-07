Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) and his partner, an enhancement talent. Heavy Machinery got a good reaction. Lars attacked his partner after the match

* Peyton Royce defeated Sarah Logan (Sarah Bridges, Crazy Mary Dobson) with Billie Kay at ringside

* Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan is next. The match ends in a No Contest when Itami destroys Lorcan and hits three GTS in a row. Kassius Ohno runs down to stop Itami and they have words. Itami slaps Ohno and Ohno shoves him back. Itami leaves as officials come out to help Lorcan to the back

* No Way Jose vs. Killian Dain is next. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe came out with Dain but no Nikki Cross. Dain looked strong and won with his finisher

* Roderick Strong comes out for a serious talk with the fans. He's now focused on the NXT Title and says it's no longer Roddy vs. The World, it's Roddy and his new family. He goes on but NXT Champion Bobby Roode interrupts with fake crying. Roode runs him down with one of Roode's best promos since coming to NXT, telling him he has to earn a shot in his NXT

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.