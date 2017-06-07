- Xavier Woods plays NBA Playgrounds with WWE NXT Superstars Shane Thorne, Brennan Williams and The Ealy Brothers at the WWE Performance Center in this new "UpUpDownDown" video.

- We noted on Tuesday how Paul Heyman tweeted about Samoa Joe attacking him on RAW, telling Joe to soak in the moment, his moment in the spotlight. As seen below, Joe replied to Heyman and threatened to send another message to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast will be on next week's RAW to face off with Joe ahead of their Great Balls of Fire match. Also below are more comments from Heyman:

Collateral damage is such a unfortunate necessity. Be well Paul, I trust my message arrived without delay. I would loathe to send it again.. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 6, 2017

When was the last time you saw @BrockLesnar seeking revenge? Next Monday's #RAW is going to be VERY interesting! https://t.co/Wb5JauOyct — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 6, 2017

