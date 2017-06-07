- Above, Noelle Foley shows her recent vacation to the Bahamas. Included in the video is her going through an underwater tunnel, snorkeling, and hanging out at the beach.

WWE asked fans: "What is Shinsuke Nakamura's strongest attribute as a competitor?" As of this writing, the results are: His physical Strong Style (48 percent), His fighting spirit (26 percent), His intangible charisma (21 percent), and His ground game (5 percent).

- Milwaukee Brewers prospect, Brett Phillips, told a story about how he used to play "H-O-R-S-E" with his neighbor, Randy Savage:

"'Macho Man' was my neighbor from seventh until 11th grade before he passed away. Every day, he'd see me riding my bike home from school and he'd call me over to play basketball. You would think one of the days, one of the games, he would let up on me, but that was not the case. I got beat every time. You know how kids are always like 'One more game, one more game'? No, he was the one saying 'One more game, we're going again' and I'd be exhausted."

