On this week's episode of Dinner With The King, hosts WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler and Glenn Moore discussed WWE's usage of the Great Balls of Fire name. Lawler revealed that WWE and Jerry Lee Lewis, who owns the usage of "Great Balls of Fire", worked out a deal (at the 18:45 mark of show).
"So, I put him in touch with the WWE people, gave him a name. Apparently he called them and got everything worked out. Not only are they using the name, they are using Jerry Lee's song, which is awesome."
Also during this episode, The King talks about Andy Kaufman's death, Kaufman's final appearance in Memphis, how The King became King and much more. You can listen to the whole show below:
