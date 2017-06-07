- ABC affiliate WHAM in Rochester, New York, ran a story about yesterday's AJ Styles appearance at a Cricket Wireless store in the city. In the article, Styles discussed the importance of the fans.

"Without them, there is no A.J. Styles," Styles told WHAM. "So to meet them and interact with them, that's always fun to see what they like, what they don't like, what they're interested in."

- Former WCW Monday Nitro lead announcer Tony Schiavone has a one-man matinee show in Dallas on July 9th, prior to the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event in the same city. The show is guaranteed to be over at 5pm, leaving you plenty of time to get to the American Airlines Center for the PPV, which is about a 10-15 minute drive. There will be a meet and greet that starts at 1pm, with the show beginning at 3pm. You can purchase tickets at WHWLive.com. Tickets are standing room only, and there are limited general admission seats so make sure to get there early.

- Jeff Hardy posted a throwback photo on his Instagram this week to his alter ego, Brother Nero, as seen below:

A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

