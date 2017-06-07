Source: Bandwagon.asia

Seth Rollins recently spoke withBandwagon.asia to promote the upcoming WWE live events in Singapore. Below are highlights:

"Yeah, I got into step into the ring with the Undertaker one time before he retired – it was a six-man tag match on Monday Night RAW in London. It was one of those nights I didn't really get to fully grasp what we were doing. We had a show earlier in the day in Cardiff, Wales – and we took a helicopter to London! I had to basically get right into the ring and have a second match within a few hours.

"It was against Undertaker, Daniel Bryan and Kane though – so it was a tremendous experience. I remember looking across the ring at one point, locking eyes with a dead man – someone who's an absolute legend, first ballot Hall-Of-Famer, one of the most incredible performers in the history of our industry. To share a ring with him is very surreal, especially considering our age difference.

"At some point, you'd consider that he'd be retired before you'd get the chance to be in the ring with him, but that's just a testament to how he took care of himself and how physically forward-thinking he was in keeping himself healthy that late in his career."

I think that brings me to your current song, which is called 'The Second Coming'. You've been using it for about two to three years now. How is it fitting with you?

"Yeah I love it. It's one of those where soon as the riff kicks in, everyone knows who's coming through the curtains. That's all that really matters when you're picking an entrance theme. It fits my character. Though it was really weird adjusting to it at first because the pace of it is different from The Shield music, so y'know, trying to get the timing down on the entrance and making it feel like my own song took a little while.

"But now I've had so many moments with that music playing behind me or in front me – it's become mine. People ask me "oh you're gonna change your song, you're gonna do this, you're gonna do that" – I think that one's sticking for a long time. I like guys who had the same entrance theme forever and ever - like Stone Cold, Chris Jericho, the Big Show – I think that's always a really cool thing when guys have the same song for a really long time."

