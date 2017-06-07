- Above is slow motion video from AJ Styles' win over Dolph Ziggler on last night's WWE SmackDown in Rochester.
- No word yet on when new dad Daniel Bryan will return to SmackDown for his General Manager duties but he continues to train. He posted the following video this week and wrote, "107 degrees outside, no ac, no problem. #DadBod #plantstrong"
107 degrees outside, no ac, no problem. #DadBod #plantstrong pic.twitter.com/bQKxUr1LLQ— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 5, 2017
