- Above is slow motion video of last night's WWE SmackDown opening segment, which saw SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveal the new women's Money In the Bank briefcase.

WWE stock was down 0.24% today, closing at $20.43 per share. Today's high was $20.60 and the low was $20.37.

- Below is a viral photo of Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos signing their letters-in-intent for Georgia Tech and West Alabama back in February 2003. Roman, Jimmy and Jey were football players for Escambia High School in Escambia County, Florida at the time.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.