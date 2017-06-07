- Above is slow motion video of last night's WWE SmackDown opening segment, which saw SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveal the new women's Money In the Bank briefcase.
- Below is a viral photo of Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos signing their letters-in-intent for Georgia Tech and West Alabama back in February 2003. Roman, Jimmy and Jey were football players for Escambia High School in Escambia County, Florida at the time.
Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso sign their college football letters of intent, February 2003. @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns #WWE #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lSrrqwxFpX— Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) June 4, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.