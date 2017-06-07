- Above is video of WWE Performance Center coaches Matt Bloom, Robbie Brookside, Norman Smiley and Johnny Saint participating in a blind taste of authentic Chinese cuisine. WWE's Chinese recruits, Sasha Banks and others make appearances as well.
* Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
* Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins
* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows
* Dean Ambrose vs.WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
* Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville
* The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus
* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox & Nia Jax vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks & Bayley
* Goldust vs. R-Truth
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
* AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens
- Speaking of Sasha, she agreed with a fan on Twitter when asked if the logo for WWE's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view resembles male private parts. The logo has been the subject of a lot of jokes from fans on social media in the past week. You can see the exchange below:
@SashaBanksWWE do you think the Great Balls of Fire logo looks like a dick and balls? pic.twitter.com/RmzdVGH5UW— Shane Wareham (@HuntRampaige) June 7, 2017
Yes— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 7, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.