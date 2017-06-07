- Above is video of WWE Performance Center coaches Matt Bloom, Robbie Brookside, Norman Smiley and Johnny Saint participating in a blind taste of authentic Chinese cuisine. WWE's Chinese recruits, Sasha Banks and others make appearances as well.

- The second SmackDown brand match has been added to the WWE RAW live event from Madison Square Garden on July 7th - AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. R-Truth vs. Goldust has also been added. Below is the updated card for that night:

* Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

* Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins

* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows

* Dean Ambrose vs.WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

* The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox & Nia Jax vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks & Bayley

* Goldust vs. R-Truth

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

* AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

- Speaking of Sasha, she agreed with a fan on Twitter when asked if the logo for WWE's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view resembles male private parts. The logo has been the subject of a lot of jokes from fans on social media in the past week. You can see the exchange below:

@SashaBanksWWE do you think the Great Balls of Fire logo looks like a dick and balls? pic.twitter.com/RmzdVGH5UW — Shane Wareham (@HuntRampaige) June 7, 2017

Yes — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 7, 2017

