- No word yet on who will be going into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame this year but they have been posting videos of James Storm talking about the Hall. Above is one video where Storm says he's not ready for an induction because he still has a lot left in him. Storm says it's a toss-up on who will get the nod this year. It appears someone will be inducted during Slammiversary weekend but no announcement has been made. The Impact HOF currently includes Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim and Team 3D.
- Below is the opening video for Thursday's show from Mumbai:
Tomorrow night. We Make History. #IMPACTIndia for the first time ever. Join us for this monumental night. 8/7c on @PopTV & @fightnet pic.twitter.com/Na3f7LXDNO— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 7, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.