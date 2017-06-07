- Above is video of Finn Balor checking in from Tokyo, Japan. Balor left for Japan after Monday's RAW and is on a promotional tour to promote the upcoming live events in Tokyo and Singapore.
- As seen below, Lilian Garcia made a special appearance to sing "God Save the Queen" at the WWE NXT live event in Leeds, England today:
Aqui la tenéis , la gran @LilianGarcia cantando el himno pic.twitter.com/ErMsPKaq1j #WWENXTLiveSpain— #WWENXTLiveSpain (@WWENXTSpain) June 7, 2017
Gran noticia @LilianGarcia aparece en #NXTLeeds #WWENXTLiveSpain pic.twitter.com/4QJKtkMWsT— #WWENXTLiveSpain (@WWENXTSpain) June 7, 2017
.@LilianGarcia is here at #nxtleeds to sing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/zRGFo4YL1A— Thomas Feaheny (@ThomasFeaheny) June 7, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.