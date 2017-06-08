Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

- There has been talk of using more main roster female Superstars on WWE 205 Live as a way to try and boost interest in the show.

Sasha Banks appeared on last week's 205 Live with Rich Swann to further their feud with Alicia Fox and Noam Dar. Fox has appeared on 205 Live several times over the past few months.

- Charlotte Flair missed the June 3rd WWE live event in Bridgeport, CT because she was in Vancouver, Canada to film a non-WWE movie. She flew from Vancouver to Glens Falls, NY to work the WWE live event the next night.

No word yet on official details but it appears the movie she was filming is a two-hour holiday special related to the "Psych" TV show that used to air on the WWE Network. The movie was previously announced to air in December of this year. Actor and former RAW guest stars James Roday and Dule Hill are also filming the movie as they were the stars of the show. Based on a Twitter exchange, it looks like actor Sam Huntington also filmed for the movie. Roday and Flair both indicated on Twitter that they were still filming on Wednesday of this week.

