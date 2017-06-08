- Above is from the 1998 Royal Rumble match when Mick Foley entered three times as different personalities. First as Cactus Jack, then Mankind, and finally, Dude Love. Despite getting three shots at the win, Foley came up short, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin won that year.

Kevin Owens will be in Gretna, Louisiana on Tuesday, June 13 at the Cricket Wireless store located at 91 Westbank Expressway Suite 355 from 11am-1pm. He will be signing autographs and taking photos, which are first come, first served.

- Ric Flair and The Miz were at last night's NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers to help hype the Cleveland crowd. Despite their presence, the Cavs couldn't stop the Warriors late in the game, losing 118-113. Warriors are up 3-0 on the series.

Just the Most Must See IC Champ and the GOAT @ricflairnatureboy on the #NBAFinals floor. Hyping up the @cavs crowd. #DefendTheLand A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

I Love You @cavs .... Never Give Up! A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

