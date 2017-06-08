- Above is from the 1998 Royal Rumble match when Mick Foley entered three times as different personalities. First as Cactus Jack, then Mankind, and finally, Dude Love. Despite getting three shots at the win, Foley came up short, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin won that year.
- Ric Flair and The Miz were at last night's NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers to help hype the Cleveland crowd. Despite their presence, the Cavs couldn't stop the Warriors late in the game, losing 118-113. Warriors are up 3-0 on the series.
