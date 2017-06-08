- Above, Drummer, David Dockery, performed a drum accompaniment to The Rock giving a promo from 1999. As Rock speaks, Dockery matches him almost word for word.
- Finn Balor is currently in Japan on a WWE promotional tour and while there he met up with a few old friends from NJPW. Below are photos with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, KUSHIDA, Juice Robinson, and Bad Luck Fale & Tama Tonga.
