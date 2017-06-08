- Above, Drummer, David Dockery, performed a drum accompaniment to The Rock giving a promo from 1999. As Rock speaks, Dockery matches him almost word for word.

- Today, NXT Star Liv Morgan turns 23 years old. Also today, former WWE Superstar Tatanka turns 56 years old. WWE sent well wishes to Liv Morgan on their Instagram:

Happy Birthday to @wwenxt's Jersey girl @yaonlylivvonce! #HappyBirthdayLiv

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on


Finn Balor On His Jack The Ripper Entrance At 'NXT Takeover: London', Why The Night Was So Special
- Finn Balor is currently in Japan on a WWE promotional tour and while there he met up with a few old friends from NJPW. Below are photos with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, KUSHIDA, Juice Robinson, and Bad Luck Fale & Tama Tonga.

#finnfreeze by @rainmakerxokada

A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on


With my good friend & BOSJ 2017 winner @kushida_ts at my old home....the NJPW dojo. So many memories

A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on


??

A post shared by Juice Robinson (@_juicerobinson_) on


Some things never change... @toksfale @badboy_tamatonga #BálorClub 4 life

A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on


