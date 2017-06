- Above, Drummer, David Dockery, performed a drum accompaniment to The Rock giving a promo from 1999. As Rock speaks, Dockery matches him almost word for word.

- Today, NXT Star Liv Morgan turns 23 years old. Also today, former WWE Superstar Tatanka turns 56 years old. WWE sent well wishes to Liv Morgan on their Instagram:

Happy Birthday to @wwenxt's Jersey girl @yaonlylivvonce! #HappyBirthdayLiv A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

- Finn Balor is currently in Japan on a WWE promotional tour and while there he met up with a few old friends from NJPW. Below are photos with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, KUSHIDA, Juice Robinson, and Bad Luck Fale & Tama Tonga.

#finnfreeze by @rainmakerxokada A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

With my good friend & BOSJ 2017 winner @kushida_ts at my old home....the NJPW dojo. So many memories A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

?? A post shared by Juice Robinson (@_juicerobinson_) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

Some things never change... @toksfale @badboy_tamatonga #BálorClub 4 life A post shared by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

