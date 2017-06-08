Source: JR's BBQ

Jim Ross posted on his blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

"I'm a fan of the decision to make Jinder Mahal the WWE Champ, but I feel that his random utilization of his Singh sidekicks might be overdone. Nonetheless, the former Bollywood Boys take a helluva, ass whipping. Enjoying the villains getting success, which generally adds to the build of most storylines within the genre. If I were to err in booking, and I have plenty of times, I'd suggest erring on the side of antagonist angst more often than not. 'Heat' is good."

Lana's early title opportunity:

"Lana 'earning' a Women's Tile match? Hmm....the pressure is on for her to deliver in front of a somewhat unforgiving and discerning fan base."

The upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Matches:

"Arguably, today I'm more excited to see the women's [MITB] bout than the men's in a few weeks, essentially because of the unique nature of this match being the first ever Women's MITB match ever. I see these athletic women perceiving this booking as very personal and one can only hope that they are discerning about whey they want to do in this match and remember that their safety should never be compromised, which is largely up to the talents in the match. The Gents in the their TLC bout better lace them up tight or they could be outperformed by the women here."

