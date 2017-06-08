As seen at WWE Extreme Rules this past weekend, Austin Aries was wearing kinesio tape during his match with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, which saw Neville defeat Aries to defend his title. Aries has not wrestled since that match, and he joined Busted Open with Dave Lagreca and Larry Dallas yesterday to promote his new book, Food Fight: My Plant Based Journey From The Bingo Hall to The Big Time. During the interview, Aries confirmed that he has some nagging injuries at the moment.

"I've got some stuff going on, but just to be fair you could probably say that for a lot of the locker room. It's kind of part of what we do, I don't think anyone is ever 100%," Aries said. "So I got a couple things going on and obviously at this point it might be a good time to take a little break which really could consist of two days to just adjust some of those things, try and get my mind and my body right and then come back and figure out what's gonna be next and what the direction's gonna be."

You can order Aries new book at shopbenchmark.com/AustinAries.

