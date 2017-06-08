- During a recent appearance on "Submission Radio," former UFC welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson discussed his involvement in the brawl between Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana in Las Vegas during the fighter retreat. Thompson was right there as it all happened along with ex-UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

"It was unbelievable," Thompson said. "Chris, he's trying to break it up, he's trying to grab Cyborg. And Cyborg looks at him in a deep voice and is like, 'Don't you touch me,' and he's like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not going to mess with her, I'm backing up.' He didn't want to get in the middle of it. We tried, but it wasn't happening."

Cyborg went after Magana for comments she made towards the former Invicta FC and Strikeforce champion on Twitter. The Brazilian threw a punch at Magana before others got involved and separated them.

- UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has a theory about why Jon Jones didn't make his UFC 200 fight with him. Cormier thinks Jones started taking PEDs again after his decision win over Ovince Saint Preux, which is why he failed a drug test and the fight was ultimately cancelled.

"You heard Alexander Gustafsson saying he believes Jon was enhanced throughout his career," Cormier said while co-hosting "UFC Tonight" recently. "We had no sanctioning body like USADA. USADA is now on top of all that so I do believe that we will see a different fighter (at UFC 214). I do believe he'll have to be clean this time."

Cormier defends his belt vs. Jones on July 29 from the Honda Center in Anahaim. He added that he believes Jones "fought Ovince Saint Preux clean, and he didn't like the way he felt. He tried to do something dirty and got caught."

- UFC Fight Night 110 goes down this Saturday night from Auckland, New Zealand with heavyweights Mark Hunt and Derrick Lewis in the headline role. The majority of the action airs live on FOX Sports 1.

Hunt is coming off a loss to Alistair Overeem and a bout that was eventually ruled a no-decision vs. Brock Lesnar, while Lewis has picked up six consecutive wins.

Below is the complete fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

* Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Mark Hunt

* Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Dan Kelly

* Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Ross Pearson

* Light Heavyweight: Henrique da Silva vs. Ion Cutelaba

* Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Ben Nguyen

* Featherweight: Alex Volkanovski vs. Mizuto Hirota

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Damien Brown vs. Vinc Pichel

* Welterweight: Dominique Steele vs. Luke Jumeau

* Flyweight: John Moraga vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian

* Welterweight: Kiichi Kunimoto vs. Zak Ottow

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

* Strawweight: JJ Aldrich vs. Nadia Kassem

* Lightweight: Thibault Gouti vs. Dong Hyun Kim

