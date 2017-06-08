- Above is video of The Bella Twins appearing on the June 5th episode of the CW's improvisational comedy show, Whose Line is it Anyway? with host Aisha Tyler, along with regulars Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles and guest comedian Jeff Davis. The episode was taped last year. Brie and Nikki participated in three of the improv games played: duet, sound effects (they used their mouths to make all the sounds for a scene]), and living scenery (Brie, Nikki and Brady acted as all the props for a scene), as well as the closing credit reading. You can also watch the episode at cwseed.com.

CM Punk was eliminated from MTV's The Challenge this week. Punk lost his elimination challenge to professional skier Gus Kenworthy and received $1,000 for his charity, P.A.W.S Chicago.

- Page Six has a story here about reality TV star Ashlee White, who appeared on Bravo's short-lived reality show Princesses: Long Island. White discussed how WWE has helped her deal with her fight with lupus. White has suffered three strokes due to the illness.

"I found something deep inside me to figure out my true happiness, which happens to be WWE wrestling," White said "[It's] a shock to most people, but I got into it because when I watch WWE there's no sickness.

"I sit front row, I get all dressed up in my gear and cheer like no one is watching — or everyone is watching. I interact with all of them, they come up over to me and hug me and people are like, 'Who is that girl?'"

White posted the video below on her Instagram in March from a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden:

