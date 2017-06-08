- Above is video of The Bella Twins appearing on the June 5th episode of the CW's improvisational comedy show, Whose Line is it Anyway? with host Aisha Tyler, along with regulars Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles and guest comedian Jeff Davis. The episode was taped last year. Brie and Nikki participated in three of the improv games played: duet, sound effects (they used their mouths to make all the sounds for a scene]), and living scenery (Brie, Nikki and Brady acted as all the props for a scene), as well as the closing credit reading. You can also watch the episode at cwseed.com.
- Page Six has a story here about reality TV star Ashlee White, who appeared on Bravo's short-lived reality show Princesses: Long Island. White discussed how WWE has helped her deal with her fight with lupus. White has suffered three strokes due to the illness.
"I found something deep inside me to figure out my true happiness, which happens to be WWE wrestling," White said "[It's] a shock to most people, but I got into it because when I watch WWE there's no sickness.
"I sit front row, I get all dressed up in my gear and cheer like no one is watching — or everyone is watching. I interact with all of them, they come up over to me and hug me and people are like, 'Who is that girl?'"
White posted the video below on her Instagram in March from a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden:
Why am I such a diehard @WWE fan? Bc it was & still is an escape for me when I was sick. Getting into the matches, storylines, & wrestlers gave me something to smile about while recovering from my strokes. There was no sickness when #WWE was on. I've become friends w many of them & I'm basically on the roster ???? Hug from @beckylynchwwe after her match ???? #wwemsg
