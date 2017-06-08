- Above is the first time Kevin Owens (Steen) faced Shinsuke Nakamura at ROH's War of the Words in 2014. Nakamura is able to get the victory after hitting two Bomaye strikes (now know as Kinshasa). ROH was able to get this video up before the two had their match on this week's SmackDown.

- ROH's next PPV/iPPV is Best in the World is on June 23 in Lowell, Ma. They just added a few new matches to the card, here's what it currently looks like:

* Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (ROH World Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. War Machine (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Adam Page vs. Frankie Kazarian (Strap Match)

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) vs. CMLL Stars (El Terrible and Ultimo Guerrero)

* Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young

* STARDOM's High Speed Champion, Kris Wolf, will also debut.

- Kota Ibushi is going to do voice over work in an episode of Tiger Mask W, as himself. Ibushi has been playing Tiger Mask W in recent NJPW events such as Wrestle Kingdom 11 and on March 6 at the 45th anniversary show, where he was defeated by Kazuchika Okada in a non-title main event. Although WWE offered Ibushi multiple deals (ranging from two to five years) in 2016, he opted to freelance between promotions in Japan.

