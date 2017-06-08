- As noted, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Nikki Cross and Mark Andrews visited 8-year old Lily Harrison this week in Manchester. Lily was hospitalized after being injured at Manchester Arena during the Ariana Grande concert earlier this month. Her mother remains hospitalized. WWE posted the video above of the visit with Lily. Roode called it a pretty cool experience to step outside what they do to make someone happy that has been through such a traumatic event.

"To be able to kind of give back was a really cool experience for me," Roode said. "Knowing that she asked for me personally meant a lot to me too. It was kind of a surreal experience, I'm a father so seeing an innocent 8 year-old little girl in that situation is pretty heartbreaking. But I'm happy to see that she's on the mend and in good spirits."

- Just a reminder that NXT will be at the Download Festival in Derby, England this Friday and Saturday.

- We noted earlier that the dates for the Hardy Boyz last WWE tag title run were exactly ten years apart from their last run with the belts. Matt Hardy noted on Twitter this week that they are also the only team to have won the WWE Tag Team Championship in three difference decades:

The Hardys are the only team to WIN @WWE Tag Titles in 3 different decades.



1990-2000 - 7/5/1999

2000-2010 - 4/2/2007

2010-2020 - 4/2/2017 pic.twitter.com/vCiyUKfEGd — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 6, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.