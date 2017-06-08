- Above is slow motion video from this week's WWE SmackDown main event, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title match.

John Cena will be appearing on NBC's "Today" show at 9am EST this Friday. Cena will be promoting the second season of FOX's American Grit. As noted, Cena will also be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Friday.

- Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following today to show off her new Mattel figure based on her WrestleMania 32 look:

Check out my mean face ?? This is so cool. Thank you @Mattel for my new @WWE elite collection #WrestleMania 32 action figure! pic.twitter.com/ybTr3jNCjZ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 8, 2017

