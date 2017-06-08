- Above is slow motion video from this week's WWE SmackDown main event, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title match.
- Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following today to show off her new Mattel figure based on her WrestleMania 32 look:
Check out my mean face ?? This is so cool. Thank you @Mattel for my new @WWE elite collection #WrestleMania 32 action figure! pic.twitter.com/ybTr3jNCjZ— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 8, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.