Thanks to Ronnie Wilson for the following WWE NXT live event results from Monday's tour-opening show in Aberdeen, Scotland:
* Nikki Cross defeated Ember Moon
* Roderick Strong and Aleister Black defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss
* Kassius Ohno defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas
* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang defeated Mark Andrews and Trent Seven
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Peyton Royce
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over SAnitY
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Drew McIntyre
