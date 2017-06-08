Thanks to Ronnie Wilson for the following WWE NXT live event results from Monday's tour-opening show in Aberdeen, Scotland:

* Nikki Cross defeated Ember Moon

* Roderick Strong and Aleister Black defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* Kassius Ohno defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang defeated Mark Andrews and Trent Seven

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Peyton Royce

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over SAnitY

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Drew McIntyre

