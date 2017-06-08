- Cathy Kelley looks at Paul Heyman's tweets on Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after Joe attacked The Advocate on this week's RAW. As noted, Joe and Lesnar will face off on Monday's RAW for the first time. They will then main event the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on July 9th.

- Forbes reports that WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is selling his Los Angeles home for $3.65 million. The Hollywood Hills West property includes a Mediterranean-style home with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. The home has more than 4,500 square feet of space with a swimming pool, a spa and a basketball court.

- Titus O'Neil visited the US Tennis Association's national campus in Orlando, Florida earlier today and learned to play tennis with kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa. WWE Community posted these photos from the trip:

Today @TitusONeilWWE learned how to play tennis at the @usta #nationalcampus with some lucky kids from the Tampa @BGCA_Clubs! ??????

