- Above is a promo for Monday's WWE RAW from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA with the first face off between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their match at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite stipulation-based pay-per-view event - Extreme Rules, Money in the Bank, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, King of the Ring, Hell in a Cell, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs or Elimination Chamber. As of this writing, 40% voted for the Rumble while 17% went with MITB, 11% for Elimination Chamber, 8% for HIAC, 8% for TLC, 6% for Survivor Series, 5% for KOTR and 5% for Extreme Rules.

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is featured in this new sketch from Funny or Die. They wrote the following with the video, "Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) has some office stretches to distract you from wasting your life at a desk."

