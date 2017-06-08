- As noted, Finn Balor was in Tokyo, Japan for a WWE promotional visit this week. Above is video of Balor out and about in the Shibuya area.

- There had been some speculation on Lana making her in-ring SmackDown debut on next week's show but the WWE website has confirmed that she won't actually wrestle until the match against SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at the June 18th Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus noted in a recent interview how the one title that has eluded him is the WWE Intercontinental Title. He said, "The only thing I haven't won is the Intercontinental Championship. Now that it's back on WWE Raw, I would love to hold both the Intercontinental Championship and Raw Tag Team titles at the same time."

As seen below, The Celtic Warrior tweeted about winning the title on Twitter today and received a response from current WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz:

Only one WWE title missing for the #GrandSlam goal I set myself many years ago... it will be mine, oh yes, it will be mine. pic.twitter.com/pSQ0AhphvS — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 8, 2017

