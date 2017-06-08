Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of 'Impact Wrestling' on Pop TV and The Fight Network. Thanks for joining us here. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. We will be updating the page with results, tweets and video highlights. Live coverage will begin at 8pm eastern.

* Just hit REFRESH on your browsers to update the page.

Tonight's show is the first set of TV tapings that took place recently in Mumbai, India, as Impact Wrestling attempts to expand their brand globally, and start the build towards their next pay per view 'Slammiversary' on July 2nd. To that end, Impact World Champion Bobby Lashley and GFW Champion Alberto El Patron are scheduled to appear on tonight's show, Bruce Prichard will be joining them in the ring tonight during their confrontation. Also scheduled for tonight are two title defenses. Rosemary will defend her Knockouts title against Laurel Van Ness, and Low-Ki will defend the X Division title against Caleb Konley.



IMPACT WRESTLING

Taped 5/30 At The Film City Soundstage In Mumbai, India

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.