- Finn Balor went from Tokyo, Japan to Singapore this week as his WWE promotional tour continues. Above is video of Balor checking in with the WWE Universe after arriving.

- It looks like the first details on the WWE 2K18 video game may be announced next week at the E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) in Los Angeles. There is a WWE event scheduled for the last day of the expo, Thursday, June 15th at 2:30pm local time. The event is scheduled to last for 1 hour.

- As noted, Lilian Garcia made a surprise appearance at the WWE NXT live event in Leeds, England on Wednesday to sing "God Save the Queen" for the crowd. WWE posted this video of her appearance:

Last night at #NXTLeeds, @LilianGarcia graced the @WWENXT Universe in England with an incredible rendition of the UK national anthem! pic.twitter.com/RbrWPOHaGo — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2017

