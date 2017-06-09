- Finn Balor went from Tokyo, Japan to Singapore this week as his WWE promotional tour continues. Above is video of Balor checking in with the WWE Universe after arriving.
- As noted, Lilian Garcia made a surprise appearance at the WWE NXT live event in Leeds, England on Wednesday to sing "God Save the Queen" for the crowd. WWE posted this video of her appearance:
Last night at #NXTLeeds, @LilianGarcia graced the @WWENXT Universe in England with an incredible rendition of the UK national anthem! pic.twitter.com/RbrWPOHaGo— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2017
