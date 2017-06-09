Source: Talk Is Jericho

As previously noted, one-half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Jeff Hardy, was a guest on Talk Is Jericho. Among other things, Hardy discussed his WWE return, keeping their WrestleMania appearance a surprise, and whether the WWE Universe would rather see The Hardy Boyz as a team or as adversaries.

On the subject of his WWE return, Hardy claimed that it was inevitable and a great continuation to their story.

"It was one of those things that was inevitable. I think when I did [Jim Ross]'s podcast live at like the House Of Blues back at a couple of WrestleCons ago, that was the big question: 'are you ever going to return [to WWE]?' And then, I was like, 'oh yeah, it's inevitable.' I wasn't sure how it was going to come about, but I always knew it deep down, like you're not going to know what that extended family means, even back then I remember, 'we want you to be part of the extended family,' so yeah, it was inevitable and meant to be in some weird way, just how it all happened was the perfect story. From The Expedition Of Gold to becoming the WWE [RAW] Tag Team Champions. I mean, it's just the perfect story."

During the interview, Hardy admitted that it was difficult to keep The Hardys' major WrestleMania return a secret.

"We knew that after our contracts expired with that other world, basically, we knew, we'd been through all the deal we had to go through. We just had to keep it a secret and that was so hard. Like, that day of WrestleMania, I was lying like crazy! 'Will we see you tonight?' 'No, I'm on the first flight out of here.'" Hardy added, "even in interviews on the Friday and Saturday before with these people, I even said, 'yeah, we'll be with Ring Of Honor through the summer.'"

In Hardy's estimation, fans would rather see the brothers together than in conflict with one another.

"I think so, yeah [fans want to see the Hardys together]. Yeah, for sure. Bottom line is people don't really want to see that. It's cool for us, like Bret and Owen [Hart] wrestling each other years [ago]. We loved that. Naturally, for us, back in the day, it was awesome. But yeah, the bottom line is people would rather see us together instead of apart."

