- Above, Sasha Banks and Sheamus took "The Friend Test" to see how well they know each other. In the video they try to correctly guess things about each other, such as, "Who is Sheamus' greatest opponent?" Sasha went with Cesaro and Sheamus picked Daniel Bryan, saying he had one of his best matches ever with Bryan at Extreme Rules (2 out of 3 falls match).

- Yesterday was "National Best Friends Day" and Tommaso Ciampa decided to post a photo of his "Best friend," Johnny Gargano. Ciampa turned on his tag partner after losing to The Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. Ciampa also had to undergo surgery for a torn ACL and currently has no set timetable for a return to the ring.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.