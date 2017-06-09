The NJPW Dominion pay-per-view will take place on Sunday from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Remember to join us at 3am EST for live coverage.

Below is the card for Sunday:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega

IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Lumberjack deathmatch for the NEVER Openweight Championship

Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. KUSHIDA

Cody vs. Michael Elgin

IWGP Tag Team Championship

War Machine (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Roppongi Vice (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Gauntlet match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Bushi, Evil and Sanada (c) vs. Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Juice Robinson, Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi and Satoshi Kojima vs. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Togi Makabe and Yuji Nagata

Dark Match

David Finlay, Shota Umino and Tomoyuki Oka vs. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura and Tetsuhiro Yagi

To watch the show, you can sign up for NJPW World by clicking here, it's about $9 a month.

