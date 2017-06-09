The NJPW Dominion pay-per-view will take place on Sunday from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Remember to join us at 3am EST for live coverage.
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega
IWGP Intercontinental Championship
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
Lumberjack deathmatch for the NEVER Openweight Championship
Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. KUSHIDA
Cody vs. Michael Elgin
IWGP Tag Team Championship
War Machine (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship
Roppongi Vice (c) vs. The Young Bucks
Gauntlet match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship
Bushi, Evil and Sanada (c) vs. Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Juice Robinson, Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi
Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi and Satoshi Kojima vs. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Togi Makabe and Yuji Nagata
Dark Match
David Finlay, Shota Umino and Tomoyuki Oka vs. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura and Tetsuhiro Yagi
To watch the show, you can sign up for NJPW World by clicking here, it's about $9 a month.
