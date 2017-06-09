John Cena was recently a guest on The Kyle & Jackie O Show out of Sydney to promote his upcoming "Evening with John Cena: The Untold Story, In His Words" events in Australia next month. During the appearance, Cena gave an update on his busy acting schedule and gave his thoughts on United States President Donald Trump.

"I'm pretty busy on the screen side of things," John said of his acting career. "I'm kind of balancing WWE and movies right now. I'm filming Daddy's Home 2; I'm filming a movie called The Pact, I just had a movie released called The Wall. Season two of American Grit is going to be on Fox in a few weeks."

He also mentioned starring in Tour de Pharmacy, which premieres on HBO next month and that he will voice Ferdinand the Bull in the upcoming 3D computer animated comedy-drama out in December. The conversation then shifted to politics, where Cena was asked about WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump as the president.

"That is a very, very difficult question," Cena responded, when Jackie O asked him what he thought of Trump. "I think our country is at a point of expression and uh, I think he's really finding his way. At times he's extremely abrasive. I know that's kind of his campaign but I think time will tell."

Stuttering at times, Cena continued, "He's already locked up in some controversial business and it certainly doesn't speak proudly for America that the person who sits in the Oval Office is involved in controversy so that's never a good thing. But time will tell. A man's legacy is defined by time. No one pegged me to be where I was in the WWE after a few months. It took years for me to establish the fact that I was going to be where I was. So, we'll see. Time will tell."

Cena's complete interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show can be listened to by clicking here. For those interested in tickets for John Cena's shows in Australia, you can purchase them at this link.

Cena is scheduled to return to WWE Smackdown on July 4, 2017.

